News / Scotland Experienced walker reported missing in the Cairngorms is found By David Mackay 10/10/2021, 12:29 pm David Wightman has now been located. Photo: DCT Media An "experienced" walker who went missing while being on a hike with friends in the Cairngorms has been traced. Police launched an appeal seeking the public's assistance to trace David Wightman, who was last seen in the area of Cairn Toul at 2pm on Friday. Officers reported on Sunday afternoon that Mr Wightman has been located "safe and well". Police Scotland can confirm that missing man David Wightman has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals. pic.twitter.com/EikcdnBE1x — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 10, 2021