‘Experienced’ walker, 62, reported missing in the Cairngorms

An “experienced” walker has gone missing while being on a hike with friends in the Cairngorms.

Police have launched an appeal seeking the public’s assistance to trace David Wightman, who was last seen in the area of Cairn Toul at 2pm on Friday.

The 62-year-old is believed to have separated from his friend in the Cairngorms around the said time and hasn’t been seen or heard of since.

He is described as white and 6ft 2inch tall.

When last seen, Mr Wightman was wearing a black Berghaus jacket and was carrying a black rucksack with a yellow rain protector. He is said to also usually wear glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1624 of October 9 or speak to any officer.