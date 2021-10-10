Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

‘Experienced’ walker, 62, reported missing in the Cairngorms

By Denny Andonova
10/10/2021, 8:47 am
David Wightman was last seen on Friday at 2pm.

An “experienced” walker has gone missing while being on a hike with friends in the Cairngorms.

Police have launched an appeal seeking the public’s assistance to trace David Wightman, who was last seen in the area of Cairn Toul at 2pm on Friday.

The 62-year-old is believed to have separated from his friend in the Cairngorms around the said time and hasn’t been seen or heard of since.

He is described as white and 6ft 2inch tall.

When last seen, Mr Wightman was wearing a black Berghaus jacket and was carrying a black rucksack with a yellow rain protector. He is said to also usually wear glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1624 of October 9 or speak to any officer.

