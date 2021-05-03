Show Links
EXCLUSIVE: Shock slave trade link to north-east teacher fund

By Calum Ross
03/05/2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Slave trade profits have been used to give grants to teachers and schools in the north-east for almost two centuries, we can exclusively reveal.

The shocking truth behind the origins of the Dick Bequest – which is still issuing financial support in the north-east to this day – has been uncovered by two historians.

They now want the next Scottish Government to take a stand and order the remaining £1.7

