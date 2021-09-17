EXCLUSIVE: Premiership footballer accused of assaulting and abusing ex-partner

Ross County midfielder Harry Paton has appeared in court accused of abusing and assaulting his ex-partner – including claims he demanded she exercise daily and dictated what clothes she could wear.

Paton – who appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court under the name Harrison Theodore Paton – is facing three charges relating to his alleged treatment of the woman.

The 23-year-old – who last week celebrated his 75th appearance for the top flight Highland club – is accused of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive.