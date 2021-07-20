Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

EXCLUSIVE: Father of tragic RAF officer asks for new Tornado crash inquiry

By Calum Ross
20/07/2021, 6:00 am
INSET L - R : Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, Squadron Leader Samuel Bailey and Flight Lieutenant Adam Sanders A flag flying at half mast at RAF Lossiemouth, following an incident in which two RAF Tornados crashed off the coast of Scotland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 3, 2012. The coastguard said lifeboats from Wick, Invergordon and Buckie were sent to the area in the Moray Firth, supported by a helicopter from Stornoway. See PA story DEFENCE Tornados. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
INSET L - R : Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, Squadron Leader Samuel Bailey and Flight Lieutenant Adam Sanders A flag flying at half mast at RAF Lossiemouth, following an incident in which two RAF Tornados crashed off the coast of Scotland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 3, 2012. The coastguard said lifeboats from Wick, Invergordon and Buckie were sent to the area in the Moray Firth, supported by a helicopter from Stornoway. See PA story DEFENCE Tornados. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The father of an RAF officer who died in a Tornado jet collision has raised fears that “all possible lessons have not been learned” from the tragedy.

Michael Poole issued the warning in a letter to Scotland’s new lord advocate, Dorothy Bain QC, as he gave his backing to fresh calls for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the 2012 crash which killed his son, Flight Lieutenant Hywel Poole, and two other airmen.

He warned that a previous Military Aviation Authority (MAA) investigation into the collision over the Moray Firth was conducted by officers who were “too close to the system” to recognise the “systemic failures” he believes existed at RAF Lossiemouth.

In his letter, the retired scientist from Anglesey in Wales argued that an FAI might “stimulate action that could save the lives of aircrew currently in service and those serving in the future”.

Flt Lt Poole was 28 when he died alongside Squadron Leader Sam Bailey, 36, and Flt Lt Adam Sanders, 27, on July 3, 2012. A fourth crew member was injured.

Air ground crew work on Tornado planes at RAF Lossiemouth, following ta collision over the Moray Firth in 2012.

The RAF Lossiemouth-based aircrew were flying in Tornado jets which collided in bad weather about seven nautical miles south-east of Helmsdale.

A damning MAA inquiry found 17 contributory factors led to the collision, including the failure to fit collision warning systems to the Tornado GR4 jets and “ineffective” supervision of the crew.

Two previous lord advocates have rejected calls for an FAI into the tragedy, despite a 2017 rule change meaning all military deaths in Scotland must now be subject to such a hearing.

The Crown Office has insisted that an FAI could “not better and would only repeat” the probe carried out by the MAA, which made 42 recommendations.

However, the appointment of a new lord advocate last month has raised hopes among campaigners that the decision could be reconsidered.

Dorothy Bain QC

Local campaigner Jimmy Jones and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross have already written to Ms Bain earlier this month, urging her to order an FAI.

Now they have been backed by Mr Poole, who has written to the lord advocate in support of a letter sent by Mr Jones.

“I believe that all possible lessons have not been learned, and appropriate action taken, following the accident that killed my son,” he said.

I believe that all possible lessons have not been learned, and appropriate action taken, following the accident that killed my son.”

“A fatal accident inquiry could reveal these failings and might stimulate action that could save the lives of aircrew currently in service and those serving in the future.

“Just one life saved would be more than enough justification for the holding of a fatal accident inquiry.”

Mr Poole said he recognised that he MAA inquiry report was “comprehensive and detailed”, but he said he did not believe it “provides all the answers”.

RAF Lossiemouth

He criticised a remark in the report stating that “bad luck has to be part of the explanation”, saying: “I do not find this acceptable.”

Mr Poole said: “There should have been procedures in place to ensure that the two planes did not come anywhere near each other and luck should not have come into it.

“In my view there were systemic failures in the operation and command management of the RAF station.

There should have been procedures in place to ensure that the two planes did not come anywhere near each other and luck should not have come into it.”

“In particular the safety management procedures were inadequate, and near misses that have occurred since the accident suggest that these inadequacies have not been addressed.

“I believe that, because the service inquiry was undertaken by military officers, they were ‘too close to the system’ to recognise and identify these systemic failures.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “I can confirm that we have received correspondence from Mr Poole and a response will be issued in due course.”

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said its thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Sqn Ldr Sam Bailey, Flt Lt Hywel Poole and Flt Lt Adam Sanders.

It has added that any decision on an FAI is for the lord advocate, and that the MoD has provided all information requested by the legal authorities in their consideration of the matter.