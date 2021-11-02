News / Scotland EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeenshire Tories took £20,000 from firm linked to ‘black fish’ scandal By Calum Ross 02/11/2021, 6:00 am Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Stephen Bellany. Conservatives in the north-east accepted a £20,000 donation from a company linked to one of the largest “black fish” scams in Europe, we can reveal. Official documents show that the cash was handed over to the party’s Aberdeenshire branch on April 6 – one month before the Scottish Parliament election. It was donated by the Fraserburgh-based Unity Fishing Company Ltd, which is owned and run by four brothers. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe