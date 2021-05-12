Everyone eligible for vaccine in Western Isles have now been offered appointment

Everyone eligible for a Covid vaccine on the Western Isles has now been invited to get a jab.

NHS Western Isles announced that they had reached this huge milestone today.

The health board revealed that they were “delighted” to confirm that everyone over the age of 18 had been offered a first dose appointment.

They have all either attended a vaccination clinic, have an appointment scheduled or been invited by telephone or letter to make one.

Western Isles Covid statistics

Currently, 86.4% of the eligible adult population in the Western Isles have received a first dose of the vaccine.

49.3% of them have been given both doses of the vaccine.

In total, 31,133 jabs have been administered (19,860 first doses and 11,273 second doses).

‘Enormous team effort’

The health board is continuing to deliver second dose vaccination clinics across the islands and there will be availability for those who have not yet had their first dose.

This includes those who have returned home from the mainland or from abroad.

NHS Western Isles Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson thanked all the staff for their hard work in getting to this point.

He said: “As we reach this important stage in this unprecedented mass vaccination programme, the most important point to stress is the enormous team effort this has been, between our own staff, partner organisations, volunteers and local businesses throughout our islands.

“Without the incredible team working and pulling together as communities, we would not have achieved such wonderful success with the vaccination programme.

“We have tried to make clinics as accessible to everyone as possible, offering appointments in a variety of locations, on different days of the week and at different times of the day, and the public response has been nothing short of astounding.

“The willingness in which members of our local communities have come forward for vaccination, to protect both themselves and others, has been commendable and we are hugely thankful to everyone who has come forward and attended for their vaccination.

“Everyone has, and continues to play a vital part in protecting our islands during this pandemic, and as a health board we are proud beyond words of what we have achieved together as a Western Isles community. Thank you everyone and please stay safe.”