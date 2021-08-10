Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Equipment and cash stolen from Alness beauty salon just one week after similar incident in Inverness

By Ross Hempseed
10/08/2021, 9:02 pm
Police are appealing for information regarding a break-in at a hairdressers in Alness which comes after similar incidents in Inverness.

Sheer Perfection, located on the High Street, was broken into over the weekend with thieves stealing a quantity of hairdressing equipment and a three-figure sum of cash.

This is yet another incident of a beauty salon being robbed.

Last week another establishment, this time in Inverness, was broken into and the thieves stole a large sum of cash and equipment.

Detective Constable Chris Robertson, Alness CID, said: “From our enquiries so far, witnesses have said that there was a loud noise at the salon around 10.30 pm on Saturday, August 7, but saw nothing untoward so police were not called until the salon opened again yesterday.

“If you were in the area and saw people hanging about the salon on the Saturday night or indeed, over the weekend, then please get in touch.”

Any information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 2153 of Monday, 9 August, 2021, when calling.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.