Endangered birds found nesting at foot of 126 meter wind turbine

Rare ringed plovers were found nesting at the bottom of a wind turbine at a wind farm.

Bird experts, who were working as part of a conservation programme, came across two nests while on site in the Central Belt.

The short-legged wading bird can usually be found nesting on the shingle of beaches on the West Coast, but this group favoured the gravel of the access tracks through the farm.

Staff were alerted to the nests, which contained eggs, and told how they could keep working while causing the birds as little disturbance as possible.

The ornithologists who found the nests were from Arcus, an environmental, planning and engineering consultancy.

Matt Rea, senior ornithologist at Arcus, monitored the nests and chicks.

He said: “Ringed Plover is on the red list, which means the species is under significant threat. It was fabulous to see them in person nesting.”

“It’s not known for certain why plover are in such decline, but it could be due to habitat loss, or disturbance at their breeding sites.”

Though operations on the wind farm went on, their delicate approach to the nests meant that the endangered birds were undisturbed for the duration of their stay.

The chicks have now fledged the nest.