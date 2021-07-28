Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Endangered birds found nesting at foot of 126 meter wind turbine

By Lauren Robertson
28/07/2021, 3:57 pm
Ringed plover nest at the bottom of the wind turbine.
Ringed plover nest at the bottom of the wind turbine.

Rare ringed plovers were found nesting at the bottom of a wind turbine at a wind farm.

Bird experts, who were working as part of a conservation programme, came across two nests while on site in the Central Belt.

The short-legged wading bird can usually be found nesting on the shingle of beaches on the West Coast, but this group favoured the gravel of the access tracks through the farm.

Staff were alerted to the nests, which contained eggs, and told how they could keep working while causing the birds as little disturbance as possible.

The ornithologists who found the nests were from Arcus, an environmental, planning and engineering consultancy.

Matt Rea, senior ornithologist at Arcus, monitored the nests and chicks.

He said: “Ringed Plover is on the red list, which means the species is under significant threat. It was fabulous to see them in person nesting.”

“It’s not known for certain why plover are in such decline, but it could be due to habitat loss, or disturbance at their breeding sites.”

Though operations on the wind farm went on, their delicate approach to the nests meant that the endangered birds were undisturbed for the duration of their stay.

The chicks have now fledged the nest.