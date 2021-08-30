Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Endangered Amur tiger cubs at Highland Wildlife Park enjoy play time

By Michelle Henderson
30/08/2021, 6:46 pm Updated: 30/08/2021, 6:47 pm
Three Amur tiger cubs at the Highland Wildlife Park have been named Nishka, Layla and Aleksander.
For three endangered Amur Tiger cubs it was play time today at the Highland Wildlife Park. 

Keepers at the Kincraig based park have released new footage of the triplets playing in their enclosure.

The cubs took their first steps out of their den last month, following their birth at the park, operated by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) in May.

The two female and one male endangered cubs have been named Nishka, Layla and Aleksander in tribute to their native home of Russia.

The precious names were chosen by keepers at the Kincraig park to help raise awareness of the hardships this endangered species face in the wild.

Operators of the park have now released new footage of the cubs on social media.

In the brief 45 second clip, captured by keeper Judith, the trio are seen playing with sheep’s wool over the watchful eye of their mother Dominkia.

The cubs were born to mum Dominika and dad Botzman on May 18.

It marks the second litter for Dominika who previously gave birth in 2013.

Following their birth, the triplets were kept away from public view as they were being nursed by mum.