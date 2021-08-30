Endangered Amur tiger cubs at Highland Wildlife Park enjoy play time

For three endangered Amur Tiger cubs it was play time today at the Highland Wildlife Park.

Keepers at the Kincraig based park have released new footage of the triplets playing in their enclosure.

The cubs took their first steps out of their den last month, following their birth at the park, operated by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) in May.

The two female and one male endangered cubs have been named Nishka, Layla and Aleksander in tribute to their native home of Russia.

The precious names were chosen by keepers at the Kincraig park to help raise awareness of the hardships this endangered species face in the wild.

Operators of the park have now released new footage of the cubs on social media.

In the brief 45 second clip, captured by keeper Judith, the trio are seen playing with sheep’s wool over the watchful eye of their mother Dominkia.

What do you get when you give three adorable Amur tiger cubs and their mum some fresh sheep's wool to play with? THIS VIDEO 😍 📷 Thanks to keeper Judith for capturing this great enrichment moment with new sights and smells for our growing family to discover. pic.twitter.com/xKMT6A3BvX — Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) August 30, 2021

The cubs were born to mum Dominika and dad Botzman on May 18.

It marks the second litter for Dominika who previously gave birth in 2013.

Following their birth, the triplets were kept away from public view as they were being nursed by mum.