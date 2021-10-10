Emails reveal how Nicola Sturgeon ‘overruled’ aides on warning public about first Covid outbreak

Nicola Sturgeon has been told to “come clean” about the handling of Scotland’s first major coronavirus outbreak after it was reported she overruled advisors who suggested warning the public.
The first minister, who has repeatedly denied any suggestion she attempted to suppress details of the outbreak, is facing fresh questions over the timeline of events surrounding a Nike conference in Edinburgh in the early days of the pandemic.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.