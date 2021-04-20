Election Hub Live: Patrick Harvie on oil and gas industry, and lockdown restrictions easing

Today on Election Hub Live we had the second of our big party leader interviews and we spoke to Lib Dem candidate for Orkney Liam McArthur.

Topping today’s headlines was Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefing, where she confirmed all of mainland Scotland will be moving to tier three on Monday April 26.

Courier editor David Clegg sat down with co-leader of the Scottish Greens Patrick Harvie to talk about the future of the oil and gas industry, climate change and teaching colonialism and slavery in schools.

Liam McArthur, Lib Dem candidate for Orkney, also spoke about what he wants to achieve should he be elected to Holyrood.

In tomorrow’s Election Hub Live we will have our in-depth, sit-down interview with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and we will be discussing trust in the media ahead of May’s election.

Join us live at 2pm on our websites and social media channels, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.