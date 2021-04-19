Election Hub Live: Lib Dems on independence and Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto launch

Today on Election Hub Live we had the first of our big party leader interviews, with Courier editor David Clegg sitting down with Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie.

Among the topics the pair discussed was Scottish independence, with Mr Rennie saying there are no reasonable circumstances for a second independence referendum.

Every day this week we will be hearing from Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie.

Maurice Golden from the Scottish Conservatives also joined us live to talk about his party’s official manifesto launch.

And in the run-up to next month’s election we have been hearing from candidates up and down the country – today we heard from Scottish Green candidate for the Highlands and Islands Ariane Burgess.

