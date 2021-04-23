Election Hub Live: LGBT+ issues and Willie Rennie tries karate

Today on Election Hub Live we spoke to Jamie Greene, founder of Holyrood’s cross-party LGBT+ group, and enjoyed watching Willie Rennie try karate.

Topping the headlines today was a 66-year-old man being charged after allegedly threatening SNP candidate for Aberdeenshire West Fergus Mutch.

We also saw Willie Rennie trying out karate and talking about vaccine passports, and heard how poverty campaigners are calling for politicians to do more in this area.

Jamie Greene from the Scottish Conservatives then joined us live to talk about LGBT+ issues such as gender recognition, inclusive education and trans rights.

Throughout the election campaign we have been hearing from candidates all across Scotland – today we heard from Julia Brown, Lib Dem candidate for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire.

Next week Election Hub Live is moving to a new time of 5pm and we have a number of guests already lined up, including deputy first minister John Swinney, Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens.

Join us live at 5pm on our websites and social media channels, or catch the restream at any time on all your devices.