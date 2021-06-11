A fabulous line-up of traditional Scottish music and tasty local beers and pizzas all under a big tent can only mean one thing… Eden Court’s outdoor summer festival Under Canvas is coming back.

The Inverness theatre has announced the opening month of its flagship festival in a spectacular new tent on the banks of the River Ness.

The popular summer festival will return from 1 July – 30 September 2021 with a great line-up of contemporary folk, Scottish traditional music, world music DJs, jazz, blues and more.

Co-curated with Fèis Rois, the three-month programme of music will take place on the lawns at Eden Court, next to the beautiful banks of the River Ness.

In addition to music sessions, there will also be a bar serving local beers, gins and whisky and an outdoor pizza oven.

Offering paid opportunities to musicians

James Mackenzie-Blackman, chief executive of Eden Court, said: “I am delighted that Under Canvas is returning this summer thanks to the generous support of some key Eden Court supporters.

“We’ll be providing world-class music throughout the summer, in turn providing hundreds of employment contracts to independent musicians and our new tent, double the size of previous years, will provide a safe and welcoming environment for our audiences. We can’t wait to welcome them back.”

Fiona Dalgetty, Fèis Rois chief executive, agreed and added: “After a year without gigs, it is wonderful to be able to offer paid performance opportunities to hundreds of musicians this summer.”

Under Canvas will showcase Gaelic and traditional arts

Throughout July, contemporary folk and Scottish traditional music will take centre stage Wednesday to Friday, with artists including Mairearad Green, Anna Massie, Project SMOK, Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson, and more.

Resident DJ Karawane will spin world grooves most Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons will feature an eclectic mix of musical genres and literary offerings, from performance poetry and author panels to classical music, blues and jazz.

Seona McClintock, producer for Gaelic + traditional arts at Eden Court, added: “Under Canvas is the festival we’ve all been waiting for. Eden Court’s front lawn will burst into life from July, when the very best of Scottish folk and traditional music will be brought to our iconic stretch tent for audiences to enjoy.

“As ever, Gaelic music and song is a key part of the programme and we’re really proud to be showcasing queer and LGBT+ voices as part of a wonderfully diverse line-up of musical talent.

“We’re also broadening the programme into more poetry and literary events on Sundays and we hope we’re offering everyone a reason to come along.”

Covid-19 measures in place

Now in its third year, the event has been redesigned to maintain the spirit of socialising and shared enthusiasm for the arts, while mitigating the risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and following recommended guidance.

This year’s Under Canvas tent is twice the size of the previous venue and has had some design updates to guarantee it complies with Covid-19 government guidelines, ensuring a safe experience for audiences, performers and staff.

Audiences can secure tickets to sessions from 4pm to 7pm or from 8pm to 11pm each week from Wednesday to Saturday. Sunday sessions run from 2pm to 4.30pm and 5.30pm to 8pm.

Locals and visitors alike need to book a table in advance this year, paying a £5 reservation fee per person which they can either reclaim or donate at the end of the night with their final bill.