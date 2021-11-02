Eat Out to Help Out is back! Here are all participating restaurants in Inverness and Nairn

An Inverness and Nairn restaurant group is bringing back the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to thank customers for their ongoing support.

Cru Holdings run six bars and restaurants in Inverness and Nairn, five of which will be participating in their renewal of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The scheme was originally launched by the UK Government last August to support the hospitality industry after the first Covid lockdown.

To thank their customers for supporting both the business and its staff, the company is re-launching the Eat Out to Help Out scheme during November at its premises in Inverness and Nairn.

Scott Murray, director of Cru Holdings, said: “The Highland economy is heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality sectors. The way the community has rallied around local businesses through these trying times, when there are fewer visitors to the region, has been truly heart-warming.

“We’d like to thank everyone that has joined us at one of our bars and restaurants for a well-deserved afternoon off or night out – and look forward to seeing them again soon.”

What will the discount be?

For the whole month of November, customers at five of Cru Holdings’ bars and restaurants can get 50% off their food bill up to a maximum of £10 per person.

The offer is available from Monday to Thursday until November 30.

Mr Murray said the company is committed to safeguarding the jobs of everyone working for Cru Holdings, even if they haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic.

We thought we would treat our loyal customers to an offer before the Christmas rush to say a big thank you for the… Posted by Scotch & Rye on Tuesday, 2 November 2021

He explained: “The hospitality sector has faced so many challenges over the last couple of years, but despite restrictions lifting the industry still hasn’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re committed to safeguarding the jobs of everyone that works for Cru Holdings, to provide some stability for our team at a time when so many other things in our lives can change every day.

“The fact we are able to do this by giving something back to our customers at a time when everyone needs a little pick-me-up is the icing on the cake.”

Which restaurants and bars will be taking part?

The four places in Inverness that will be running the Eat Out to Help Out scheme are Bar One, Prime Steak and Seafood, The Angel’s Share and Scotch & Rye.

The Classroom, in Nairn, will also be taking part.

Mr Murray is excited to be able to give back to the community: “By bringing back the Eat Out to Help Out scheme across the Cru Holdings group, we achieve two things.

“We get to say a big thank you to our loyal customers for their continued support, while also helping to protect the jobs of our incredible team, who always go above and beyond to provide excellent service.”