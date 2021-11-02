Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eat Out to Help Out is back! Here are all participating restaurants in Inverness and Nairn

By Lauren Robertson
02/11/2021, 7:22 pm
The popular Eat Out to Help Out scheme is coming back to the Highlands.

An Inverness and Nairn restaurant group is bringing back the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to thank customers for their ongoing support.

Cru Holdings run six bars and restaurants in Inverness and Nairn, five of which will be participating in their renewal of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The scheme was originally launched by the UK Government last August to support the hospitality industry after the first Covid lockdown.

To thank their customers for supporting both the business and its staff, the company is re-launching the Eat Out to Help Out scheme during November at its premises in Inverness and Nairn.

Cru Holdings have brought back the popular initiative.

Scott Murray, director of Cru Holdings, said: “The Highland economy is heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality sectors. The way the community has rallied around local businesses through these trying times, when there are fewer visitors to the region, has been truly heart-warming.

“We’d like to thank everyone that has joined us at one of our bars and restaurants for a well-deserved afternoon off or night out – and look forward to seeing them again soon.”

What will the discount be?

For the whole month of November, customers at five of Cru Holdings’ bars and restaurants can get 50% off their food bill up to a maximum of £10 per person.

The offer is available from Monday to Thursday until November 30.

Mr Murray said the company is committed to safeguarding the jobs of everyone working for Cru Holdings, even if they haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic.

He explained: “The hospitality sector has faced so many challenges over the last couple of years, but despite restrictions lifting the industry still hasn’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re committed to safeguarding the jobs of everyone that works for Cru Holdings, to provide some stability for our team at a time when so many other things in our lives can change every day.

“The fact we are able to do this by giving something back to our customers at a time when everyone needs a little pick-me-up is the icing on the cake.”

Which restaurants and bars will be taking part?

The four places in Inverness that will be running the Eat Out to Help Out scheme are Bar One, Prime Steak and Seafood, The Angel’s Share and Scotch & Rye.

The Classroom, in Nairn, will also be taking part.

Mr Murray is excited to be able to give back to the community: “By bringing back the Eat Out to Help Out scheme across the Cru Holdings group, we achieve two things.

“We get to say a big thank you to our loyal customers for their continued support, while also helping to protect the jobs of our incredible team, who always go above and beyond to provide excellent service.”