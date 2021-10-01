E-scooter and e-skateboard users charged with road traffic offences in Inverness

A man and a woman have been charged with road traffic offences related to the use of an e-scooter and e-skateboard on public roads which are prohibited to motorised vehicles.

The 22-year-old woman using an e-scooter was stopped on a public road in Inverness by police as was the 27-year-old man using an E-skateboard, although on a different public road.

These types of vehicles are classed as “powered transporters” and must not be used on public roads or footpaths where they present a risk to the rider, other road users and pedestrians.

Powered transporters such as e-scooters, e-skateboards etc are motorised vehicles and therefore restrictions such as include having a valid driving licence and insurance.

Police patrols taking a more proactive approach to stopping criminal behaviour

Officers were patrolling the streets of Inverness as part of Operation CEDAR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce) which aims to tackle poor driver behaviour and reduce collisions.

Arrests were also made when five men, aged between 29 and 43, failed drug wipes for cocaine.

A further two men aged 29 and 47 were arrested for failing drug wipes for cannabis and two women aged 22 and 41 were arrested for failing drug wipes for cannabis and cocaine respectively.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested after allegedly driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Road Policing Constable Lewis Macleod said “These proactive patrols are designed to reassure our communities that we are both listening and responding to their concerns while aiming at improving road safety throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“We will continue to proactively target offenders through intelligence-led patrols and static checks with the aim of positively influencing driver behaviour and make our roads and communities safer.”