Dundee youths aim fireworks at police as officers called to disperse gathering of 100 people

Around 100 youths caused chaos in a Dundee street on Saturday night and aimed fireworks at local police called to disperse them.

The Beauly Square incident, which occurred at around 7.05pm, has been labelled “completely unacceptable” by local police.

Those gathering in the Kirkton disturbance were mostly aged in their mid-to-late teens and early twenties.

Chief Inspector David Mcintosh, local area commander for Dundee said the youths attempted to intimidate officers.

He said: “Luckily no one was injured during this disorder, however this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Our main priority at the time was ensuring the safety of the public and our officers, however enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in this disturbance and take the appropriate action.

“Officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area to provide public reassurance.

“If you have any information that will assist our ongoing enquiry, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 3383 of 31 October.”

Additional police resources were required, and public order trained officers attended to assist with dispersing the crowd.