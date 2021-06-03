A former Dundee hospital worker has admitted sending abusive Facebook messages to a north-east politician.

Reece Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, is awaiting sentencing for targeting Ross Thomson on July 13, 2019.

Mr Thomson was the MP for Aberdeen South between June 2017 and November 2019.

The Conservative politician resigned over sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Cuthbert appeared personally at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday to admit sending messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

The 26-year-old pled guilty to repeatedly posting abusive and threatening comments on Facebook that were directed at Mr Thomson.

In January, ex-health worker Cuthbert was jailed for 16 months after he attacked two police officers and attacked them with their own pepper spray.

Sheriff Kevin Veal deferred sentence on Cuthbert until July for social work reports to be prepared.

He was ordained to appear.