Drinks can thrown in Inverness motorist assault

Officers in Inverness are appealing for information after a 31-year-old man was assaulted during an altercation with another driver.

An owner of a Silver Nissan Qashqai is said to have thrown a drinks can at another motorist.

Police are hoping to track down witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident which happened at around 3pm on October 26 at the Shore Street roundabout.

Constable Nicolle McBean said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the altercation between the drivers of a silver Qashqai and a Nissan Leaf to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage or any other information which may assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2153 of October 26, 2021.