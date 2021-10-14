Drink driver in dangerously defective car smashed into wall after police chase

A drink driver has been jailed after he ploughed into a garden wall during a police chase.

Scott Anderson was over the limit, had no licence or insurance and was driving a car that was dangerously defective, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard.

Jailing him for 14 months, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank branded it a “horrendous example of dangerous driving” which demonstrated a “high degree of culpability”.

Appearing for sentencing via video link from HMP Grampian Prison, Scott Anderson also admitted charges of driving over the alcohol limit whilst having no insurance or an appropriate licence. The offences were committed while on bail.

The 31-year-old was arrested on July 17 after the crash at Grantfield, in Lerwick.

The court heard the car Anderson was driving had failed an MOT test two years earlier and was unsafe to drive due to several dangerous defects.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said Anderson had bought the vehicle earlier in July for £50 and was left in no doubt by the seller that the vehicle was not roadworthy.

However, when the seller saw Anderson driving the vehicle in the town on July 16 he contacted the police, who already were aware that Anderson was only holding a provisional licence.

Householder could feel the impact

When they spotted him, they followed and signalled for him to stop but Anderson accelerated to get away.

Following a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre at high speed in Lerwick town centre and with police at his heel Anderson eventually crashed the car into a garden wall, damaging the house as well as parked vehicles as a result of flying debris.

Mr Mackenzie said there was no evidence of him braking.

The fiscal added that the householder was in bed at the time, and while he did not hear the crash due to being hearing impaired he could feel the impact.

Defending Anderson, solicitor Tommy Allan said there was little he could say in mitigation but handed a number of letters from his mother, his partner and Anderson himself to Sheriff Cruickshank giving an insight “where he is in his life”.

Mr Allan said: “He knows pretty well that he is not going anywhere today.”

Sentencing Anderson – who appearing for sentencing via video link from HMP Grampian – Sheriff Cruickshank told him that there was no alternative to a custodial sentence, and added that it was “fortuitous and surprising” that his offending did not have a more serious impact.

Anderson was told to serve a 14-month jail term.

He was also banned from driving for two years and seven months and was told that he had to pass the extended driving test to obtain a driving licence.