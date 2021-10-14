Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Drink driver in dangerously defective car smashed into wall after police chase

By Hans Marter
14/10/2021, 6:00 am
The damaged garden wall at Grantfield, in Lerwick - which was hit by drink driver Scott Anderson

A drink driver has been jailed after he ploughed into a garden wall during a police chase.

Scott Anderson was over the limit, had no licence or insurance and was driving a car that was dangerously defective, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard.

Jailing him for 14 months, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank branded it a “horrendous example of dangerous driving” which demonstrated a “high degree of culpability”.

Appearing for sentencing via video link from HMP Grampian Prison, Scott Anderson also admitted charges of driving over the alcohol limit whilst having no insurance or an appropriate licence. The offences were committed while on bail.

The 31-year-old was arrested on July 17 after the crash at Grantfield, in Lerwick.

The court heard the car Anderson was driving had failed an MOT test two years earlier and was unsafe to drive due to several dangerous defects.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie said Anderson had bought the vehicle earlier in July for £50 and was left in no doubt by the seller that the vehicle was not roadworthy.

However, when the seller saw Anderson driving the vehicle in the town on July 16 he contacted the police, who already were aware that Anderson was only holding a provisional licence.

Householder could feel the impact

When they spotted him, they followed and signalled for him to stop but Anderson accelerated to get away.

Following a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre at high speed in Lerwick town centre and with police at his heel Anderson eventually crashed the car into a garden wall, damaging the house as well as parked vehicles as a result of flying debris.

Mr Mackenzie said there was no evidence of him braking.

The fiscal added that the householder was in bed at the time, and while he did not hear the crash due to being hearing impaired he could feel the impact.

Defending Anderson, solicitor Tommy Allan said there was little he could say in mitigation but handed a number of letters from his mother, his partner and Anderson himself to Sheriff Cruickshank giving an insight “where he is in his life”.

Mr Allan said: “He knows pretty well that he is not going anywhere today.”

Sentencing Anderson – who appearing for sentencing via video link from HMP Grampian – Sheriff Cruickshank told him that there was no alternative to a custodial sentence, and added that it was “fortuitous and surprising” that his offending did not have a more serious impact.

Anderson was told to serve a 14-month jail term.

He was also banned from driving for two years and seven months and was told that he had to pass the extended driving test to obtain a driving licence.