Douglas Chapman quits as SNP treasurer amid ‘transparency’ concerns

The SNP’s treasurer has quit and raised concerns about the level of “transparency” surrounding the party’s finances.

Douglas Chapman, the MP for Dunfermline and West Fife, announced his departure on social media on Saturday night.

He succeeded Colin Beattie in the role last year, but claimed he had not received sufficient “support”.

Mr Chapman said: “Despite having a resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into the party’s finances, I have not received the support or financial information to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer.

“Regretfully I have resigned with immediate effect. I do not intend to make a further statement on this issue.”

I do not intend to make a further statement on this issue. 2/2 — Douglas Chapman MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DougChapmanSNP) May 29, 2021

SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald issued a statement responding to the claims.

She said: “I am disappointed by Douglas’ decision and, as business convener, fundamentally disagree with his assessment of the support and financial information available to him.”

My statement following Douglas Chapman's decision to stand down as National Treasurer: pic.twitter.com/6GkMDiD6we — Kirsten Oswald MP (@kirstenoswald) May 29, 2021

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie seized on the dispute, saying: “Douglas Chapman’s extraordinary resignation makes it essential that the SNP are open about the growing number of questions about their finances.

“Earlier this year the party was placed under police investigation for a £600,000 black hole in their finances, launched after three members of their finance and audit committee resigned.

There are clearly issues that need to be looked at within the secretive inner workings and inner circle that runs the SNP.”

“Nicola Sturgeon must agree to open the party’s books to public scrutiny so investigators can get to the bottom of this mess.”