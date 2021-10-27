Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Double-axle trailer stolen from A9 lay-by as police launch appeal for dashcam footage

By Michelle Henderson
27/10/2021, 3:15 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 3:34 pm
Police have issued an appeal for information after a trailer was stolen from a Highland lay-by on Tuesday.

Police are appealing to motorists to check their dashcam footage after a double-axle trailer was stolen near Aviemore.

The trailer was left by the owners in a southbound lay-by on the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road, south of Kincraig.

Thieves are understood to have stolen the trailer some time between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Tuesday.

PC Gary Dunlop said: “We are asking for anyone who has information on this theft to come forward.

“If you were travelling past this area on Tuesday and may have potential dashcam footage, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have been contacted for more information, including a description of the trailer.