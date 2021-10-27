Double-axle trailer stolen from A9 lay-by as police launch appeal for dashcam footage

Police are appealing to motorists to check their dashcam footage after a double-axle trailer was stolen near Aviemore.

The trailer was left by the owners in a southbound lay-by on the A9 Inverness to Perth trunk road, south of Kincraig.

Thieves are understood to have stolen the trailer some time between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Tuesday.

PC Gary Dunlop said: “We are asking for anyone who has information on this theft to come forward.

“If you were travelling past this area on Tuesday and may have potential dashcam footage, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have been contacted for more information, including a description of the trailer.