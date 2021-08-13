Dominic Cummings causes a stir in Ullapool pub while on holiday

Dominic Cummings has been spotted in Ullapool on a summer holiday.
Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor is understood to be visiting the Highlands with his family.
Locals have reported seeing the Brexit mastermind enjoying some of the local facilities – although it is understood his arrival in one pub caused a bit of a stir.
One reported seeing Mr Cummings visit The Ceilidh Place hotel and restaurant in the village for dinner.
