Domestic abuser sent fake letter of resignation to victim’s workplace

A man who subjected his partner to four days of domestic abuse – during which time he faked a letter of resignation to her workplace – has been ordered to pay her £1,000 in compensation.

Arkadiusz Bojda was also fined £420 after appearing for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he previously admitted the course of conduct causing fear and alarm committed between June 29 and July 2 this year.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to a series of incidents over the period in their home in Dell Road, Inverness.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff David Sutherland that the woman had been out with a friend for a business meeting with a man and returned about 2am.

She said: “She joined the accused in bed and shortly after she received a message from the man complimenting her on her appearance.

“He grabbed her phone, pulled her out of bed and called her a slut and a whore in Polish, accusing her of being unfaithful.

Messages sent to friends

“Later that morning she couldn’t find her phone. He said he was keeping it to check it and left for work.

“She then discovered that £1,800 worth of cosmetics she uses for her business were missing.

“She then became aware from friends that messages apparently from her had been sent to them and a letter of resignation had been sent to her employers.

“The woman then went to stay at a friend’s house because she was frightened he would harm her.”

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said: “He wants to apologise for his conduct. More happened that night that I won’t go into in open court.

“There is no prospect of a reconciliation and he is sure this will not happen again.”