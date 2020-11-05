Dog over cliff sparks rescue in Orkney

Rescue teams were tasked today to assist a dog which had jumped off a cliff in Orkney.

The incident, reported around 10.50am, took place near Orphir with Stromness lifeboat paged alongside coastguard teams from Stromness, Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope.

The lifeboat crew retrieved the animal from the water before reuniting it with its owner.

It is understood that the dog has not sustained any major injuries.

Rescue teams stood down around 11.50am.