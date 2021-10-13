Doctor struck off for groping patient’s breast after throat examination

A doctor who groped a female patient’s breasts after she complained of a sore throat has been struck off.

Colin Wilson touched the woman at his surgery in Oban, where she had attended with her three-year-old son who had a chesty cough and shortness of breath.

Wilson examined the child and then carried out a check-up of the woman, known only as Patient A, who had complained about a sore throat and swollen glands.

But she was left stunned when the medic put his hands up her jumper and T-shirt and cupped her breasts in December 2017 following a throat examination.

The woman left Lorn Medical Centre and told her partner what had happened before police were contacted along with the practice, NHS Highland and the General Medical Council (GMC).

‘It was literally just a grab and then he took his hand out of my clothes’

In a statement to the GMC, the woman, who required counselling after the incident, said: “His entire hand covered or cupped the whole of my left breast.

“His hand was over my bra, his knuckles were in line with the bra line and the top part of his fingers touched my skin over the bra.

“He completely cupped my breast and his fingers were on top of/over the bra as I could feel his fingers on my skin.

“It was literally just a grab and then he then took his hand out of my clothes.”

Wilson was interviewed by police under caution but was not charged with any criminal offence and returned to work in January 2018.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) panel ruled his behaviour was sexually motivated and struck him off for professional misconduct.

However, Wilson – who did not give evidence on the advice of his legal team – retired before the MPTS hearing and also stepped down from the RNLI, where he had served the Oban team for 30 years.

Tribunal in ‘no doubt’ about doctor’s misconduct

During questioning of Patient A at the tribunal, Wilson’s lawyer apologised on his behalf.

He said: “… whatever happened there, rightly or wrongly, you were clearly upset by this encounter and you shouldn’t have been upset and Dr Wilson, through me, wants to apologise to you because ultimately, whatever happens in that room he is responsible to ensure you are comfortable and you understand everything.”

The panel concluded Wilson had “no medical reason” to have placed his hands on Patient A’s breasts during the examination.

In a written ruling, MPTS panel chairman Nathan Moxon said: “The tribunal considered Dr Wilson’s sexual assault of Patient A which included physical touching, under clothing and over her bra, without her consent and in the presence of her young child.

“The tribunal was in no doubt that Dr Wilson’s misconduct was a serious breach of good medical practice.

“Dr Wilson violated Patient A’s right and exploited her vulnerability as female patient.

“The tribunal considered that the gravity and seriousness of Dr Wilson’s sexual misconduct outweighs his previous good character.”