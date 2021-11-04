Dobbies Garden Centre launch new Christmas campaign to spread festive joy to Inverness communities

An Inverness garden centre has launched a new Christmas campaign to help spread festive cheer to communities across the country.

Dobbie’s Garden Centre at Inshes Retail Park has launched the company’s nationwide campaign Not Your Average Community, to help local communities celebrate Christmas in style.

The campaign will award three groups from across the UK £1,000 towards the purchase of trees, lights and decorations to brighten up their hometown’s festive season.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said: “With Christmas just around the corner, we’re looking to spread some festive joy in Inverness with our next community initiative.

“We are looking forward to hearing from community groups from across Inverness who want to brighten up their local area for their friends, team members or neighbours.

“Whether they need outdoor lighting, Christmas trees or festive finishing touches, our teams will be on hand to help them make the most of their prize.”

Spreading festive cheer

Not Your Average Community is open to community groups, clubs, charities and neighbourhoods from across Inverness.

Each entrant will be invited to complete a simple application form online telling Dobbies about their community group, why they are important to their local area and what trees, lights and decorations they would need to make a difference to their space.

The launch of the scheme follows on from the successful Not Your Average People and Not Your Average Gardener campaigns, which saw Dobbies recognise outstanding and talented individuals making a difference in their local areas.

Each winning group will be assisted by a Dobbies team members when selecting their Christmas items, providing expert advice on the best trees, lighting and decorations to make the most impact.

As part of this visit, the winning groups will also be invited to enjoy afternoon tea in their local Dobbies’ restaurant.

Entries will close to all applicants at 5pm on Monday, November 22 with all winners being announces by the end of the month.