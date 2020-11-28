Diversion route at Rest and Be Thankful to close at 3.30pm on Saturday

The diversion route currently in place on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is to close at 3.30pm for the night as a safety precaution.

The Old Military Road only reopened at 9.30am this morning to traffic.

The route is in operation as the A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown is closed at the Rest due to major landslides in recent months.

Aerial pictures of the Rest and Be Thankful have shown debris on the hillside shifting in recent days.

Aerial pictures of the Rest and Be Thankful have shown debris on the hillside shifting in recent days.

From 3.30pm today, motorists will be diverted along the A83, A85 and A819 between Tarbet and Inveraray.

Road operator Bear Scotland has said the road will be closely monitored whilst it is in operation with enhanced safety procedures in place to keep motorists safe.

The route is scheduled to reopen at 9.30am on Sunday until 3.30pm before again closing overnight.

#A83 Rest and be Thankful: OLD MILITARY ROAD LOCAL DIVERSION OPEN UNTIL 3.30PM – Route reopened at 9.30am after safety inspection

– OMR to close at 3.30pm as safety precaution

– All traffic to be diverted via A82, A85 and A819 overnight

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “The Old Military Road reopened this morning following the completion of a safety inspection and our teams will continue to closely monitor the hillside and road operation throughout the day.

“We need to prioritise road user safety and the Old Military Road will close during the hours of darkness from 3.30pm as a safety precaution.

“We’ll continue to assess conditions on the hill and the forecast weather to inform our decisions for re-opening of the road each day.

“As ever we thank the local community, businesses and road users for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”