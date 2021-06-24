Positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland highest recorded for second day in a row, almost topping 3,000

Positive Covid-19 cases in Scotland are at their highest level for the second day in a row, almost topping 3,000.

In the past 24 hours, 2,999 people in Scotland have tested positive for the disease.

This is up on yesterday’s 2,969 figure, which was double on the previous day.

The number of Covid deaths in Scotland yesterday was five, and they occurred in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lothian, Tayside, and Forth Valley.

It comes as North-east Covid cases are being linked to Scotland vs England game identified – with more expected.

Today’s Scottish Government data also show 200 new positive cases of the virus were reported in the NHS Grampian area in the last 24 hours, up by 25 from yesterday.

Hospital admissions

Seven patients with Covid are being treated in NHS Grampian hospitals today, however none of those patients are in intensive care.

Vaccination numbers

To date, 3,695,303 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,631,533 have received their second dose.

