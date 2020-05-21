Designated visitors to care homes and resumption of IVF: How health services could be restarted

Designated visitors could be allowed into care homes from next week, the government’s route map out of lockdown has suggested.

The plans for leaving lockdown have indicated how health services in the Scotland will begin to get back to normal.

But the backlog caused by coronavirus on the country’s health services will not begin to be dealt with until the implementation of phase two.

Dental practices will not fully open until phase three starts.

Lockdown will be lifted in phases, each dependent on how successful the one before it has been in suppressing the virus.

Throughout the pandemic, the government encouraged people to continue to visit their GP when symptoms (other than coronavirus) have presented, but all non-essential NHS services were paused while the service concentrated on battling the outbreak.

Routine cancer screening, family planning, face-to-face mental health counselling, maternity screenings, non-urgent surgeries and physio were some of the treatments and services to be withdrawn.

Now, as part of the government’s route map out of lockdown, services will begin to come back, dependent on necessity.

Phase one

In phase one, Covid-free GP surgeries will be kept in place, but community and primary services including mental health will relaunch.

Urgent elective surgeries not currently carried out will start taking place as operating theatres transition back to their main purpose.

If the national authority deems it appropriate, IVF treatment could recommence from as early as Thursday May 28.

Care homes might consider allowing designated visitors, although this will be entirely dependent on other factors.

Phase two

Plans written up by health boards, councils and the government will be rolled out to deal with the backlog closing services will cause.

Pain and diabetic services might also be restarted and an increased number of visits into sheltered and care homes will start to be permitted.

Phase three

Dental practices will be fully reopened, screening services for cancer and other diseases back in full and flu vaccines will be given to adults as per seasonal requirement.