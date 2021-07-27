Deputy first minister urges people to be prepared ahead of forecast thunderstorms and rain

The Scottish Government is urging people across the country to be prepared for the thunderstorms and rain forecast for the coming days.

An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office, covering the Central Belt to Inverness, which will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

A further amber warning for rain in the north of Scotland will be in place from 6am tomorrow until 6am on Thursday.

Earlier today, the government’s resilience room met to ensure preparations and appropriate measures are in place.

Now Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged people to take care – and be prepared for delays and disruption.

‘Dangerous risk of flooding’

“The decision by the Met Office to issue the amber warning for thunderstorms signals a potentially damaging and dangerous risk of flooding in some areas,” he said.

“Flooding could happen quickly, even in areas not usually prone to flooding. Some communities might become cut off if roads flood, and power cuts might occur.

“Please take extra care if you are out and about, do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water, avoid camping near watercourses and ensure water conditions are safe if spending time in the water.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

⚠ An amber warning for thunderstorms has been issued across the central spine of Scotland, which will be in place from midday today until 10pm this evening. If you're travelling today, make sure to exercise caution and plan ahead. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/6NPGa9dDvk pic.twitter.com/c1vNJ8Dk8o — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 27, 2021

Environmental agency Sepa currently has 15 active flood alerts across Scotland and people in affected areas are being asked to consider a cautious approach when doing outdoor activities such as camping and watersports.

People preparing for journeys over the next few days are being urged to keep updated with the weather warnings as to avoid areas that could become flooded.

David Faichney, Sepa’s duty flooding manager said: “It’s important that those out and about, holidaying, engaging in activities near rivers and streams or out hillwalking are aware of the hazards and stay safe.

“Some rivers and streams can rise to dangerous levels very quickly, so avoid camping near water and be very mindful of conditions if considering activities such as swimming or canoeing.”