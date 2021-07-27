Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Deputy first minister urges people to be prepared ahead of forecast thunderstorms and rain

By Ross Hempseed
27/07/2021, 5:50 pm Updated: 27/07/2021, 5:55 pm
Post Thumbnail

The Scottish Government is urging people across the country to be prepared for the thunderstorms and rain forecast for the coming days.

An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office, covering the Central Belt to Inverness, which will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

A further amber warning for rain in the north of Scotland will be in place from 6am tomorrow until 6am on Thursday.

Earlier today, the government’s resilience room met to ensure preparations and appropriate measures are in place.

Now Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged people to take care – and be prepared for delays and disruption.

Flood alerts have been issued by SEPA across Scotland. Drivers are warned to take caution when driving during bad weather. Picture by Sandy McCook

‘Dangerous risk of flooding’

“The decision by the Met Office to issue the amber warning for thunderstorms signals a potentially damaging and dangerous risk of flooding in some areas,” he said.

“Flooding could happen quickly, even in areas not usually prone to flooding. Some communities might become cut off if roads flood, and power cuts might occur.

“Please take extra care if you are out and about, do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water, avoid camping near watercourses and ensure water conditions are safe if spending time in the water.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

Environmental agency Sepa currently has 15 active flood alerts across Scotland and people in affected areas are being asked to consider a cautious approach when doing outdoor activities such as camping and watersports.

People preparing for journeys over the next few days are being urged to keep updated with the weather warnings as to avoid areas that could become flooded.

David Faichney, Sepa’s duty flooding manager said: “It’s important that those out and about, holidaying, engaging in activities near rivers and streams or out hillwalking are aware of the hazards and stay safe.

“Some rivers and streams can rise to dangerous levels very quickly, so avoid camping near water and be very mindful of conditions if considering activities such as swimming or canoeing.”

 