Deaths at Dundee care home after coronavirus outbreak

At least two residents of a Dundee care home have died after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Covid-19 is believed to have spread through Redwood House in Broughty Ferry in the last week after two staff members and one resident tested positive.

Management would not confirm the exact number of deaths in the 30-bed residence but watchdog the Care Inspectorate confirmed it is aware of at least two.

There is currently no coronavirus testing provided for residents in care homes in Scotland but the deaths are being linked to the outbreak.

It comes after 16 residents died of suspected coronavirus in a care home in Glasgow over seven days.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “We are aware of the tragic death of residents at this care home as a result of suspected cases of Covid-19.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those affected as well as the the staff and wider community of the home.

“We have been notified of the circumstances and we are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time.

“All of Scotland’s social care sector is working under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Care Inspectorate is doing all it can to support them.”

The care home, alongside many others, has been telling family members that it may not be in a resident’s best interest to go into a hospital if they have a suspected case of Covid-19.

Visits to the Seafield Road premises, run by the Kennedy Care Group, are currently banned unless in exceptional circumstances such as at end of life.

In that case, one family member or other appointed person would be allowed to visit while following strict rules including wearing a plastic apron, gloves and a mask.