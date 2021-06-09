A 28-year-old who caused the death of a popular Oban cafe owner after driving dangerously has been jailed for three years.

Julie Goodman was killed when Samuel Lloyd’s VW Tiguan veered onto the wrong side of the road and careered into her red Citroen C1 on October, 15, 2018.

The 53-year-old, known as Joolz, died at the scene.

At the High Court in Edinburgh today, a judge told Lloyd that Mrs Goodman had done nothing wrong before the early morning crash on the A816 near Oude Dam between Kilmelford and Kilninver.

‘A well-loved woman’

Lady Scott said Mrs Goodman was a “well-loved” woman who had been enjoying her life when it was sadly taken from her. Her family and friends were left devastated.

She ran the Little Potting Shed Cafe in Oban with husband Russell.

News of her death shocked the local community and tributes paid after the accident hailed her as a “well-known face in the community” who would be “greatly missed”.

‘This was a road that you knew well’

Lloyd, who was local to Oban, was driving northbound on the A816 Lochgilphead to Oban road on the morning of October 15 in 2018 when the tragedy occurred.

Lady Scott told him: “This was a road that you knew well.”

She said that to cross the central line when it appeared he did not know what was coming presented “an obvious risk of danger”.

Lloyd was convicted following a trial of causing Mrs Goodman’s death by driving dangerously.

He has shown considerable remorse

Lady Scott acknowledged that he was driving within the speed limit at the time and has shown “considerable remorse”.

She said a background report prepared on Lloyd was “positive” and suggested that there was no indication he would re-offend.

She told him: “I have read the many testimonials in your favour which are compelling.”

Defence agent Niall McCluskey said Lloyd has shown genuine remorse and that his mental health has suffered following the crash.

He said Lloyd had previously offered to plead guilty to the lesser offence of causing death by careless driving.

Sentencing

Mr McCluskey said that aggravating features such as speeding or driving after consuming drink or drugs were not present in the case.

Lloyd, of Oban’s Rockfield Road, was jailed for three years.

He is banned from the road for five years and must resit an extended test after that time.

Lloyd was also convicted of driving without insurance the vehicle at the time of the crash without insurance.