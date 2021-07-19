Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Daily coronavirus case numbers continue to drop

By Lauren Taylor
19/07/2021, 3:11 pm Updated: 19/07/2021, 3:54 pm
The number of positive coronavirus tests reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours is the lowest in July so far.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show that 1,464 positive cases have been reported across the country.

Figures have not been this low since June 21 when there were 1,250 positive cases.

There were 536 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 45 people were in intensive care.

There has been no new deaths from the virus recorded.

Today (July 19) mainland Scotland moved to Level 0 of the coronavirus restrictions.

There were some modifications to the original plan laid out by the Scottish Government, which Ms Sturgeon said was “sensible in light of the challenge we continue to face from the Delta variant.”

She also said that the wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport will continue in Scotland “for some time to come.”

Regional figures

NHS Grampian accounted for 101 of the new cases of Covid, with Aberdeen City recording 56 and Aberdeenshire reporting 37.

Moray recorded 15 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Vaccination roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the vaccine, 3,981,950 people have received the first dose and 2,978,746 have received their second dose.

NHS Grampian is providing walk-in clinics for patients over the age of 18 awaiting their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

All mainland health boards began delivering clinics last month as the roll-out neared the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.