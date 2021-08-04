Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Dad turned to drug dealing to cope with ‘the struggles of the pandemic’

By Chris Cope
04/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Johnston appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court.
A dad who became a drug dealer to cope with the financial pressures of the pandemic has been jailed.

Richard Johnson, 44, previously admitted shipping cocaine and heroin worth up to £14,000 to Shetland in June last year.

His haul was discovered after police received intelligence regarding a suspect package from a delivery company in Glasgow.

They attended a Lerwick depot at Greenhead Base and after the drugs dog identified the parcel in question officers asked the company to set it aside while a warrant for seizure was obtained.

Meantime Johnson contacted the depot to enquire about the parcel’s whereabouts.

The parcel contained a pressure washer and accessories, but when it was taken to the police station and dismantled significant quantities of cocaine and heroin were discovered.

Almost 54g of cocaine with a value of £2,350 was contained in the parcel, which could have realised up to £5,300 if sold in smaller amounts.

Just over 130g of diamorphine with a value of £3,050 was also discovered, which could have made the seller up to £8,680 if broken down into “tenner bags”.

No doubt the drugs were for selling on

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie told Lerwick Sheriff Court at an earlier hearing that it was not simply a case of Johnson allowing his address to be used to receive the class A substances: “This was a commodity that he was going to be selling on to others.”

Johnson’s defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had been “remarkably open” about the offence resulting in a background report by social workers which was “as good a one as could be for someone facing these charges”.

He said Johnson turned to drugs when faced with redundancy and the struggles of the pandemic, using it as a way to earn money and also support his own use.

Sentenced to jail time

Sheriff Cruickshank told Johnson that the offences “were clearly committed with a view to your own financial gain”.

He accepted what was put forward in mitigation, but ruled that the “custody threshold has been crossed”.

Johnson, of Lerwick’s Burgh Road, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment for his cocaine charge and 20 months for the heroin offence, which will run concurrently.

 

 