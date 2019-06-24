Cyclist dies after incident on Moray road

A cyclist has died following an incident on a Moray road.

Officers have confirmed a 79-year-old died at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin following the incident on the B9040 between Hopeman and Lossiemouth yesterday morning.

The incident was initially reported as a collision, however it now believed to be a medical matter.

Sergeant Mark Bayliss said: “His family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.

“Thank you to all motorists for your patience while inquiries were carried out at the scene yesterday.”