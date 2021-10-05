Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Crisis? What crisis?: Boris Johnson says Britain faces an ‘interesting moment’

By Andy Philip
05/10/2021, 11:46 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister denied suggestions the UK is in crisis with strained supply chains and shortages across the country.

Boris Johnson said the situation is what you would expect from a “giant waking up”.

The Tory leader was asked in a round of interviews to address recent problems with petrol supply, labour shortages, immigration and the wider economy.

But his remarks prompted opponents to recall a phrase attributed to former Labour PM Jim Callaghan in the 1970s.

He was said to have responded to a troubled time by remarking: “Crisis? What Crisis?”

‘Extremely interesting moment’

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if there was a crisis, the Prime Minister said: “No, I think that on the contrary, what you’re seeing with the UK economy and indeed the global economy, is very largely in the supply chains the stresses and strains that you’d expect from a giant waking up, and that’s what’s happening.”

He said the country was facing an “extremely interesting moment”.

The shortages of labour were a “sign of economic robustness, that the market is demanding labour in the way that it is”.

Mr Johnson added: “I have talked often about immigration, I’ve always been in favour of people who have talent and industry coming to this country, I want to see that.”

Mr Johnson said he “sympathised” with people who queued for petrol and said there are reliable supply chains.

Christmas will be ‘better’

Looking ahead to Christmas, he said it will be “very considerably better than last year”.

During the conference, Mr Johnson also defended the £20 cut to Universal Credit.

And he warned the UK is at a “turning point” after it “undershot” global competitors for more than 20 years.

He also filmed himself making “build back better” puns while eating a fish supper and some toast.