News / Scotland

Covid testing resumes at Western Isles Hospital lab after fault fixed

By Shona Gossip
07/10/2021, 3:04 pm
NHS Western Isles has confirmed testing as resumed as usual at the local laboratory.

Covid-19 testing has resumed on the Western Isles.

A technical fault had meant that samples had to be sent to Edinburgh, with a 72-hour turnaround for results.

Now NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson has confirmed the problem has been resolved and the testing equipment is “back up and running”.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson

In a social post, he said: “I would like to thank our colleagues in Edinburgh for processing a high number of tests for us, our estates staff and engineering colleagues for quickly resolving the issue with the equipment and our lab, nursing and public health staff for ensuring contingency arrangements were in place.”

Mr Jamieson said there were five new cases to report – one on Barra, one on South Uist – both contacts of existing cases – and three on Lewis, two of which are connected to the Dun Eisdean Care Home outbreak and another contact of an existing case.

A drop in-clinic for those requiring their first or second Covid jab will be running at the Western Isles Hospital from 3pm-7pm tomorrow. It is open to anyone over 12.