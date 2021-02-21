Coronavirus: NHS Grampian records 36 new cases in past 24 hours

Five more deaths of people who contracted coronavirus have been recorded across Scotland.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows the country’s total number of Covid-19 cases since March has risen to 197,469 after a further 827 cases were confirmed since Saturday.

A total of 17,955 new tests that reported results have been recorded in the past day – 5.5% of these were positive.

Scotland’s death toll is now 6,950.

The data also shows there are 1,132 patients in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus. Of those, 99 are being treated in intensive care units.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 36 cases of Covid-19 since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 13,292.

There are 32 patients in hospitals in the north-east and Moray – down one from the previous day – and five in intensive care.