Coronavirus: NHS Grampian records 23 new cases in past 24 hours

A further 23 people across the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian recorded 23 new cases of the virus since Saturday.

There were eight in Aberdeen, 12 in Aberdeenshire and three in Moray.

The health board is currently treating 15 patients with the virus in hospital – and less than five of them are in intensive care.

NHS Grampian has recorded 13,828 confirmed cases since March 2020.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Today’s update shows there have been 484 new cases of the virus reported across Scotland since Saturday.

A total of 16,261 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 3.3% of these were positive.

Scotland’s total of positive cases since March 2020 is now 209,552.

Two deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus were also recorded in the same period.

Scotland’s death toll is now 7,510.

Today’s data also shows there are 461 patients with Covid in hospital and 40 of those are in intensive care.

Covid vaccine roll-out in Scotland

The latest Covid vaccine update shows 1,888,697 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 160,038 have received their second dose.