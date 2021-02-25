Coronavirus: 18 new cases in Grampian as hospital admissions decrease by 10

A further 18 people across the north-east have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian has recorded 13,403 positive results since the pandemic began in March.

There are 18 Covid patients in hospital – a decrease of 10 from Wednesday – and less than five are in intensive care.

Covid in Scotland

Across Scotland, there have been 769 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

A total of 24,589 new tests reported results in the past 24 hours – 3.7% of these were positive.

Scotland has recorded a further 31 deaths of people who had tested positive. The country’s death toll is now 7,084.

There are 967 people in hospital having been recently diagnosed with the virus and 89 in intensive care.

The Scottish Government also gave an update on the vaccine rollout.

A total of 1,515,980 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 56,661 have received their second dose.