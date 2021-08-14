Covid case numbers beginning to fall across Scotland.

According to statistics, Covid cases across Scotland have fallen below 1,500, for the first time since Wednesday, August 11.

A total of 1,383 new cases of the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest figure reported since Tuesday, August 10 when 1,032 cases were recorded.

NHS Grampian recorded 69 cases of the virus.

Aberdeenshire reported 35 new cases of Covid and Aberdeen had 25.

Moray reported nine new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Scottish figures

The majority of new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Lothian, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Fife.

There were 336 people in hospitals across Scotland with the virus, and a further 39 in intensive care.

Five people confirmed to have the virus have died.

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 4,050,011 people have received the first dose 3,431,062 have received their second dose.