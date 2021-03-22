Covid: 25 new cases in the north-east as Scottish total rises by 359

NHS Grampian’s total of positive cases rose by 25 in the past day.

There were 11 cases in Aberdeen, nine in Aberdeenshire and five in Moray.

There have now been 14,043 confirmed cases since the pandemic began

According to today’s update from the Scottish Government, there are 15 patients with Covid in hospitals in the north-east and Moray – an increase of four from Sunday.

There are less than five patients in intensive care.

Covid trackers

Residents in Aberdeen have been warned the pandemic is at a “‘pivotal point” as Aberdeen daily cases increase for third week in a row.

Susan Webb, NHS Grampian’s director of public health, said: “Locally, data from contact tracing shows an increasing number of close contacts associated with a positive case over the past two weeks, which suggests that that the national pattern of increasing interactions is just as applicable in Aberdeen as it is across Scotland.

“This is an indication that we may be at a pivotal point in contact levels, and one which could drive a change in the way the pandemic unfolds.”

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across Scotland, 359 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 10,759 new tests reported results in that time period – 3.7% of these were positive.

There have been 213,888 positive cases across the country since March 2020.

No new deaths linked to the virus have been reported. Scotland’s death toll remains at 7,552.

There are 353 patients with Covid in hospitals and 33 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Today’s update also shows 2,182,400 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination in Scotland and 225,096 have received their second dose.