Couple’s dream Christmas scuppered because Indian wife’s English is TOO GOOD

by Cheryl Peebles
15/12/2017, 11:58 am
Bobby and Alexandria Rintoul's hopes of spending their first Christmas in the UK together were dashed.
A Fife man’s dream of Christmas with his pregnant wife in their new home has been dashed – because her language qualification for entry to the UK is too advanced.

Bobby Rintoul hoped to settle into the house he has bought with Indian national Alexandria in St Andrews where they could enjoy their first festive season as a married couple before the birth of their child next year.

However, Alexandria was shocked to learn her visa had been refused – despite her completing a degree in English and passing an exam which would allow her to study at the country’s top universities.

