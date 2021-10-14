Couple complete epic Land’s End to John O’Groats paddle for charity

A couple have cemented their fledgling relationship by completing a marathon paddle the length of the British mainland.

For Sophie Witter and Dave Chant, the 994-mile epic from Land’s End to John O’Groats was their first serious date.

After completing the longest leg, the 57-mile stretch from Lybster, they are now heading home – on four wheels.

Their 89-day adventure – SUP it and Sea – has raised more than £2,300 for three good causes, including the RNLI.

Mr Chant, 39, from Maidenhead, and Miss Witter met in May through their mutual new-found passion for paddleboarding.

Miss Witter, 31, from Reading, said: “We had been on a few casual dates when Dave asked if I fancied a challenge and did I want to go paddleboarding from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“I agreed and we started our training and safety navigation in June. We were due to set off on July 4 but had to delay because the weather was against us.”

The couple eventually left Land’s End on July 16 on a route which included the Caledonian Canal from Fort William to Inverness.

They had 25 down days because of adverse conditions.

Miss Witter, a newly-qualified celebrant, added: “Wind is not a paddleboarder’s friend but we did manage to go out some days when it was up to 30mph miles per hour.

“We dealt with two metre (6.5ft) swells though you have to be careful about offshore winds.”

Luckily, the biggest drama was when the boards fell off the roof rack of their support car in Dumfries.

After heading east at Inverness, the couple crossed the Moray Firth between Portmahomack and Brora.

Miss Witter said: “The whole stretch up from Inverness was just incredible.

“We saw a lot of seals and also a lot of dolphins in the firth – they really know how to lift the spirits.”

The couple were steeled for a testing last leg after learning about the notoriously fickle currents of the Pentland Firth, but enjoyed a “smooth ride” and a “flat calm” as they came into John O’Groats.

Once there they celebrated with a bottle of bubbly and took the obligatory souvenir snap under the famous Groats signpost.

Donations are still being taken through their website, which will be split between the RNLI, Wilderness Foundation and Frontline Children.