Council houses due for demolition used for ‘essential’ fire training

Council houses on Meiklefield Road in Dingwall are due to be demolished in June, but first they are being used for vital fire training.

The Highland Council’s housing team arranged for the houses to be used by the fire service on Monday, May 24, as the first in a series of training evenings.

The training is for the Dingwall retained crews, who are on-call to respond to emergencies.

Councillor Angela MacLean and Faye Dyer, a housing officer at the council, observed the training to learn more about it and to better understand the use of breathing apparatus by the firefighters.

Ms MacLean said: “It was good to see the properties be of use to the Community one last time by allowing Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues to train in a realistic environment to everyone’s benefit.”

They attendance was also important for them gaining insight into the challenges faced by the team when attending a house fire. This new knowledge will be taken into consideration when new council houses are designed in the future.

Derek Wilson, SFRS local senior officer for Highland, said: “This type of training, using different search and rescue scenarios within derelict buildings, is essential in helping our staff prepare for actual events within our communities.

“The exercise at Dingwall was of great value in maintaining and developing firefighting skills and we are grateful to have been given the opportunity.”

The demolition of 12 council houses in the Meiklefield area will make room for 14 new flats and houses. They are the first phase of a project aimed at improving housing in the area.

For further updates on the development project, Ms Daye and her housing team can be contacted at meiklefield.matters@highland.gov.uk or by using the post box at the Dingwall Service Point.