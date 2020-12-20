Coronavirus:128 new cases in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 934

A further 934 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 111,546.

Three deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus have also been recorded since Saturday.

The data shows on Saturday, 1,061 people were in hospital having recently been diagnosed with the virus and 58 people are in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

In the Grampian health board area. 128 cases have been confirmed in the past day. The region’s total is now 6,264.

There are 56 Covid-19 patients in hospital – up by three from Saturday – and seven people are in intensive care.

Covid Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a significant scaling-back of the Christmas “bubble plans” on Saturday, and said the highest level of restrictions will be imposed on mainland Scotland from Boxing Day.

The news follows confirmation from scientists of a faster-spreading coronavirus strain.