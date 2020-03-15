Coronavirus testing to be extended across Scotland

Surveillance testing for coronavirus is to be expanded, the Scottish Government has announced.

The programme of testing for Covid-19 will be widened to monitor the spread of the disease in the community. It will be extended to GP practices across all health boards in the country.

People presenting with relevant flu-like symptoms will be tested, as well as those with general respiratory illness and underlying health conditions.

Testing of those admitted to hospital will also continue, while health workers will be tested if they show symptoms.

Those already following guidance of self-isolating for seven days or reporting new coughs or temperatures will not be tested. They will be advised only to phone NHS 24 on 111 or contact their GP if their symptoms worsen.

It is hoped the surveillance testing will provide real-time information on how the virus is spreading to allow resources to be directed to where they are most needed.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood said: “This new approach to testing will enable us to understand the pattern and spread of coronavirus in the community, to develop a clear assessment of the situation and to predict the peak number of cases, without having to test everyone with possible symptoms.

“Those with mild symptoms do not need to be tested. They should continue to stay at home for seven days and only contact their GP or 111 if their condition worsens.

“Everybody has a role to play in helping contain this outbreak by following the latest health advice and basic hygiene precautions such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”