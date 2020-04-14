Coronavirus: SSPCA issues warning to dog walkers after attacks on wildlife

A Scottish animal charity has urged to public to control their pets during lockdown after a number of recent attacks on wildlife.

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for the public to keep their dogs under control after a rise in the number of attacks on wild animals and livestock.

The animal welfare charity recently issued a warning over sheep worrying but has now raised concerns over the increase in walkers using rural routes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspectors from the organisation have had to deal with reports of fatal injuries to wildlife by dogs and have cautioned dog walkers.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Amy Stirton said: “Pandemic or not, people should not let their dog off-lead if they cannot control them.

“I have now attended two deer in as many weeks which have been brought down by dogs.

“These deer often get away, but not before sustaining fatal injuries. This means we have to then try to find them so we can put them to sleep and prevent further suffering.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Sometimes the deer end up in hard to reach places, meaning I need to call on another rescue officer or inspector to help me. This uses up vital resources at a time when we are already stretched to our limit by this pandemic.”

During the pandemic, the SSPCA is currently advising that dogs to be kept on a lead at all times.

“I have also attended incidents of fox cubs which have been lifted by dogs in parks. The owners then mistakenly take the cub home before calling us.

“We would never recommend moving an animal unless it was in immediate danger. If your dog has moved a fox cub, leave it where it is and phone our helpline immediately.

“We appreciate people are trying to help. However, once so much time has elapsed, and as often the caller does not know exactly where the cub came from, we have to take it to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross to be cared for.”

The charity also have an ongoing campaign, #WildlifeWise, to highlight the costs and resources involved in hand-rearing a fox cub and the stress it can cause to a vixen to find their baby missing.

Amy added: “We’d also like to remind the public that at this time if their dog runs off and becomes lost, then nobody will be able to come out and search for it.

“Dog warden services are suspended due to coronavirus and we do not have the resources to search for missing animals.”

If anyone comes across wildlife which is injured or abandoned, the Scottish SPCA’s advice is not to attempt to move or touch it and call the charity’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.